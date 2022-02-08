Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Sells $49,864.00 in Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,779. The company has a market cap of $208.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

