Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.75

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and traded as low as $12.77. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 27,060 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.