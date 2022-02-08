Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.75

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and traded as low as $12.77. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 27,060 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $5,388,000.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.