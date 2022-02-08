Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NuStar Energy (NS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2022 – NuStar Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2022 – NuStar Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2022 – NuStar Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00.

1/18/2022 – NuStar Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00.

12/16/2021 – NuStar Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.73.

Get NuStar Energy LP alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,562 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.