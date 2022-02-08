Wedbush Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.