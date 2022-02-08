Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $151.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

