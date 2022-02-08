Wedbush Cuts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $30.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $17.43 on Monday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 134.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,710 shares of company stock worth $312,127 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 35,415 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 50,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

