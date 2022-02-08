Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $483.70 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $455.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

