Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 826.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

