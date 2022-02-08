Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $414.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

