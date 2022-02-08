Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

TGT opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

