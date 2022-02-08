Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $280.79

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $280.79 and last traded at $280.79, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

