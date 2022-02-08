Warp Finance Market Cap Tops $979,161.43 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $979,161.43 and $62,798.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $209.49 or 0.00486613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.