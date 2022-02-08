Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €154.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB1. Barclays set a €165.00 ($189.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($218.39) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €164.33 ($188.88).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €157.55 ($181.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 12-month high of €163.35 ($187.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €148.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €146.30.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

