Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Junto Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 878,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171,008 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.9% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $122,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $383.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

