Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($218.39) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($224.14) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($188.51) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($181.61) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.36 ($187.77).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €128.35 ($147.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €102.60 ($117.93) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($200.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

