Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of WNC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wabash National by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wabash National by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 562,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

