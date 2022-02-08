W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $432.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $478.32 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $367.00 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

