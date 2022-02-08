W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.47. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $91.51.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

