W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,953 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 6.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $79,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $204,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

