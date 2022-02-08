Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,797 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $95,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Celsius by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Celsius by 2.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Celsius by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of CELH opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.40 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.