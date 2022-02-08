Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 84,271 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,271 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $116,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 35.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 2,055.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 153,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,290,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,028,000 after purchasing an additional 332,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

