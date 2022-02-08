Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,540,402 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 439.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540,402 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $74,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $88,091,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after buying an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $72,548,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

