Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,540,402 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 439.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540,402 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $74,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $88,091,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after buying an additional 1,867,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $72,548,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.