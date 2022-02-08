Voya Investment Management LLC Has $68.93 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 912,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,643 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $68,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Roblox by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 511,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

