Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.13

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $6.94. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 62,223 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.