Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.13

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and traded as low as $6.94. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 62,223 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

