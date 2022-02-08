Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

