Visa Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of V opened at $227.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.35. Visa has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $200,803,000 after buying an additional 387,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

