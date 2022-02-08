Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
VGI stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
