Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 24,813 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $581,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

