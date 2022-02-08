Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $22.56.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.