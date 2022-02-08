Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

