Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $396,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

