Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGNE opened at $218.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.99 and a 200 day moving average of $315.08. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $194.50 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

