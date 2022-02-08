Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.
VVR opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.