Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

VVR opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

