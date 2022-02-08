Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.24. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 138,128 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $14,461,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,888,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 174,515 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.