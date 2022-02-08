Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 34.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

