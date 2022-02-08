Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €109.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($128.74) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($129.89) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.19 ($125.50).

Shares of DG opened at €98.90 ($113.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.18. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($102.07).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

