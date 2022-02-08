Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

VMEO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Vimeo stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,456,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $5,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

