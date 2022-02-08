VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 15% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.59 million and $5.97 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

