Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $491.10

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.10 ($6.64) and traded as low as GBX 445.40 ($6.02). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 445.40 ($6.02), with a volume of 111,909 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.56) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.88) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.88) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.30) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.36).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 491.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

