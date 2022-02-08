Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTNR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $325.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

