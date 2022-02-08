Veritable L.P. Sells 763 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.71 and a 200 day moving average of $241.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

