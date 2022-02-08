Veritable L.P. Purchases 184 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 854,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $143,076,000 after acquiring an additional 139,793 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 410,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $187.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $169.44.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

