Veritable L.P. Has $13.32 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,359,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.49 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

