Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,507,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,714,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $907.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,008.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $904.43. The stock has a market cap of $911.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

