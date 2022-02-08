Veritable L.P. Acquires 320 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

