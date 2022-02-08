VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VRSN stock opened at $214.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average is $224.92. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,782 shares of company stock worth $7,995,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VeriSign stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of VeriSign worth $87,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.