Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

