Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

VTYX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 61,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

