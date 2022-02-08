Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $5.46. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 1,008,948 shares changing hands.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $834.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.