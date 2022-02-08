Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $5.46. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 1,008,948 shares changing hands.
VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $834.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
