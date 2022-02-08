Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

A number of analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

